1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.31 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
