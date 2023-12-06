1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.