1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 24,849 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.