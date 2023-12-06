1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 26,426 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

FITB opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

