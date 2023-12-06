1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 293.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -498.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

