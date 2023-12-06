1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BWA opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.