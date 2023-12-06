1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

