1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,313 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

