1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,155 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

