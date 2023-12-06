196 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

