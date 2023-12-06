219,270 Shares in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pono Capital Three comprises approximately 2.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.28% of Pono Capital Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,495,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of PTHR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Pono Capital Three Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

