221,160 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

