25,000 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.44. 357,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $289.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

