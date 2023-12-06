281 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $320.70 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $824.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

