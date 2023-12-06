3,201 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

