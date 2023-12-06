32,520 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

PJUL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,886 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

