3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 695,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,760,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.