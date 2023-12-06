58,241 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $481.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.23 and its 200-day moving average is $455.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

