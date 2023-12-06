647 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NOVT opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

