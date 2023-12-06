745 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 256,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

