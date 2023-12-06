776 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $589.10. 314,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

