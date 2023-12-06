827 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,425,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.