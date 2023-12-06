865 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.