ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.92

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $738,029.22 and approximately $17.92 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.72 or 0.99972524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003449 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000738 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.