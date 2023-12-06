Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 885,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 641,528 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

