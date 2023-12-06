ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 372.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

