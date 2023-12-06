Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,038,223 shares in the company, valued at $343,047,043.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,870 shares of company stock worth $8,143,858 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

