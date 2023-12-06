AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 76.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

