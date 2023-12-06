Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Plans GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 2.3 %

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 356.75 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £408.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,041.67 and a beta of 1.00. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.90.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.