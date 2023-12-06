Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,731,443. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

