American Trust Acquires Shares of 17,670 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

