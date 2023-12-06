American Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

