American Trust Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VBR opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

