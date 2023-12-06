American Trust Has $728,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American Trust increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 38,530.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 726,307 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

