American Trust Has $900,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,636 shares of company stock worth $67,281,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

