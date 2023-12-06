American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Trust trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

