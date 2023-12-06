American Trust Purchases 520 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

American Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,038,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

