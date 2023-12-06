American Trust Purchases 743 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Trust raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $588.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $558.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.49 and a 200 day moving average of $523.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

