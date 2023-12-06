American Trust Purchases Shares of 5,050 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,229. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

