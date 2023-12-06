American Trust Sells 102 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

SNPS opened at $535.71 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.52. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

