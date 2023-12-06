American Trust Sells 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Trust trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,315. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

