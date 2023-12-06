American Trust Sells 174 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

