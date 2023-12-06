American Trust Sells 215 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

