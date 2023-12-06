American Trust Sells 92 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,671.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,581.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,517.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,814.61.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.