American Trust Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.88 and its 200 day moving average is $301.08. The company has a market cap of $817.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,787 shares of company stock valued at $124,231,082 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

