American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,565 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 14.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,202 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in American Well by 139.6% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 585,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Well by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,892 shares of company stock worth $232,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 88,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

