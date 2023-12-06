AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE comprises 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,623. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $933.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

