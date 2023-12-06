Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

ADI stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

