Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 523,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 995,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

