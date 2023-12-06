Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $322.25 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

